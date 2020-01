3 SHINING MINUTES

Day 117 of 365



The sun came out for all of about 3 minutes on my drive today...promptly rolled the window down and stopped on the back road to take a few shots. Decided I would never guess this was taken in NorthWest Ohio on some small town back road. These roads are home to me.



P.s. shut my thumb in my car door tonight...like, I looked at it through the window until I opened the door back up...quite the experience. Pretty surprised it didn't break actually. Yeehaw.