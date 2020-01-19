Previous
SLIPPERY SLOPE by ericaleigh
117 / 365

SLIPPERY SLOPE

Day 118 of 365

These are the steps that got my boots really muddy the other day. I stood at the top in the 14 degree weather today and decided not to try my luck on either the steps or the slope. The water is super high right now too.
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

EricaLeigh

@ericaleigh
Time is a funny thing...like, when did it get so easy to take pictures?? The last time I did this, it was not as easy...
32% complete

