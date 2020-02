COUNTY LINE ROAD

Day 119 of 365



I travel this county line every work day, but never this far east...seems not many travel this far east on the county line. It's not even paved actually. But let me tell you, it was totally worth the drive (twice 🙃) today. Finding all these roads, I really want to hike the rivers around here, somehow. We'll see how that goes when the weather gets nicer.



#adventure #365project #river #backroads #stoneroad #snow #sun