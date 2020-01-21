Previous
CHASING SUNSETS by ericaleigh
119 / 365

CHASING SUNSETS

Day 120 of 365

I will forever chase sunsets.
How different it can look even after just a short drove around the lake to the other side.
Sunsets are some of my favorite colors.
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

EricaLeigh

@ericaleigh
Time is a funny thing...like, when did it get so easy to take pictures?? The last time I did this, it was not as easy...
32% complete

