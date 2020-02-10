SHAPE PEOPLE

Day 140 of 365



"No wonder he likes these so much, look what I made!" This is a quote from a fellow teacher at school who sat down with the student's free time favorite. It went from one little girl, to 2 girls, and then the boy and girl and then the hat was added and names were given. Erica and Hunter. And I pointed out that the boy IS much taller than the girl, just like us. And she told me to take a picture and asked if it would be "my picture" for the day and I couldn't not smile while looking at it thinking of Hunter and I. So. Here it is. Teacher play time creation. Thanks Carrilyn, don't know how I would make it through the day without you!