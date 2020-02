POTHOLE REFLECTION

Day 141 of 365



Sometimes, we get caught up in the big picture of things. The river running alongside the pothole filled road you're on. The sound of the water rushing over fallen trees.

But what about the water filled potholes on that road? They get ripples from the wind, believe it or not. Never thought I would have to wait for the wind to die down to capture a picture of a pothole.

I'm discovering how much we miss when we don't slow down to take a look.