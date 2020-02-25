Previous
TREE SWING by ericaleigh
TREE SWING

I drive around on back roads all the time, sometimes I'm not observant and other times I'm hyper observant. I also don't plan these drives and wherever I turn, I just go. This tree swing is at the very far north corner of a property, at the end of a road with a stop sign. There is a giant pond, and equally large gazebo between this and the house on the south end of the property. I've often wondered if anyone would know if I stopped and swang on it for a moment. Today, I slowed to a stop for a quick picture. It's starting to snow now, and I kinda want to see this swing in a winter scene. I may get lucky.
