158 / 365
HERE COMES THE SUN
Day 158 of 365
The sunshine made me happy today. This picture did too. Go ahead, sing the song. I know it's in your head now. Here comes the sun, do-do-do-do....now smile. Thanks for being happy, even for a second with me.
#behappy #happy #smile #lake #reflection #winterscapes #bluesky
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
EricaLeigh
ace
@ericaleigh
Time is a funny thing...like, when did it get so easy to take pictures?? The last time I did this, it was not as easy...
Tags
smile
reflection
winter
happy
lake
bluesky
behappy
