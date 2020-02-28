Previous
Next
HERE COMES THE SUN by ericaleigh
158 / 365

HERE COMES THE SUN

Day 158 of 365

The sunshine made me happy today. This picture did too. Go ahead, sing the song. I know it's in your head now. Here comes the sun, do-do-do-do....now smile. Thanks for being happy, even for a second with me.

#behappy #happy #smile #lake #reflection #winterscapes #bluesky
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

EricaLeigh

ace
@ericaleigh
Time is a funny thing...like, when did it get so easy to take pictures?? The last time I did this, it was not as easy...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise