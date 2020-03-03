INTENSE RAINBOW

Day 161 of 365



I was walking out from the back with drinks in my hand for a table...and noticed the sunshine with rain pouring down. I said, "geez there has got to be an intense rainbow out there somewhere..." and then I walked 10 more steps and looked out the window to see the right side of this guy. Then kept walking, and saw the left side of this guy. Dropped off the drinks and then went out the doors to take a picture. It's one of the most vibrant rainbows I've seen in a while. Was also asked what my favorite color was tonight, to which my answer will forever be "the rainbow" 🤷‍♀️



P.s. sorry people pulling into your parking spot during my photo shoot...I wasn't taking pictures of you for some weird reason!