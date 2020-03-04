Previous
SPRING RUNOFF by ericaleigh
163 / 365

SPRING RUNOFF

Day 162 of 365

The equivalent to spring runoff that I saw this summer out west...is very soggy yards and swollen river and creek beds. If you stop and stand in silence, you can hear it soaking into the ground.
4th March 2020

EricaLeigh

ace
@ericaleigh
Time is a funny thing...like, when did it get so easy to take pictures?? The last time I did this, it was not as easy...
46% complete

Photo Details

