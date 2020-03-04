Sign up
SPRING RUNOFF
Day 162 of 365
The equivalent to spring runoff that I saw this summer out west...is very soggy yards and swollen river and creek beds. If you stop and stand in silence, you can hear it soaking into the ground.
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
EricaLeigh
ace
@ericaleigh
Time is a funny thing...like, when did it get so easy to take pictures?? The last time I did this, it was not as easy...
Tags
water
,
clouds
,
spring
,
creek
,
soggy
