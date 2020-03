DRUM TAO

Day 165 of 365



Holy crap. This was amazing and I've never seen music and dance tell such a story. From somber, to training, to combat, to victory, to farewell. Never before experienced something like this. Their home is in the middle of Aso National Park, and I've never wanted to visit Japan more in my life.



#365project #inspiration #drumtao #tao #music #dance #japan #japanesedrum