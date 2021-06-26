The Photographer in his Natural Habitat

This is my first photo on 365 project, and this man (my dad) is my inspiration. My whole life he's been into photography, and there has been many a time that the camera is pointed at me (like in this photo). For my college graduation he gave me my first DSLR, which I took with me on many a travel. Now I live a more sedentary lifestyle, and have not been into photography lately as I mainly used it to document my travels. On his last visit to see me in May (which is when I took this photo), he gave me one of his old DLSRs, so now I'm trying to get back into photography (although I have to admit this photo was taken on an iphone). I thought this website would be helpful in keeping me accountable to taking photos and hopefully improving my craft. Thanks dad!
Nice shot of your dad in his element & your inspiration.