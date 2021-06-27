Previous
Next
Foster Fail by erikawd
2 / 365

Foster Fail

Three years after adopting our Arnold (not pictured), my husband finally agreed to let me start fostering dogs. Everyone knew it was just a matter of time until I ended up falling in love and not wanting to give up a foster. Well, I made it to our fourth foster (pictured here) before signing adoption papers. This is our newest addition, Daisy (formerly known as Sandy), a nine-week old mutt rescued from a shelter in Alabama. I'm sure there will be many photos of her, and my other dog Arnold, on here in the future.
27th June 2021 27th Jun 21

Erika

@erikawd
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise