Foster Fail

Three years after adopting our Arnold (not pictured), my husband finally agreed to let me start fostering dogs. Everyone knew it was just a matter of time until I ended up falling in love and not wanting to give up a foster. Well, I made it to our fourth foster (pictured here) before signing adoption papers. This is our newest addition, Daisy (formerly known as Sandy), a nine-week old mutt rescued from a shelter in Alabama. I'm sure there will be many photos of her, and my other dog Arnold, on here in the future.