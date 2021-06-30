Sign up
Arnold through the Looking Grass
Arnold was trying to hide from Daisy, hoping the grass would cover him. It wasn't very effective. Taken on iPhone.
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
Erika
@erikawd
Environmentalist and sustainable development specialist by profession. My career has allowed me to travel the world and I mostly only used my DSLR while traveling,...
Taken
29th June 2021 5:33pm
iphone
,
dogs
