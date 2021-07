A Passion (Flower) for Gardening

My neighbor has a green thumb and loves collecting plants (when she's happy, when she's out, when she needs a pick me up, etc.). She's moving out of state so needs to get rid of some of her plants. She was kind enough to give this beauty to me. It's a passion flower (pessiflora caerulea), native to South America. I usually have a fairly brown thumb, so here's to hoping I can keep this intricate, delicate plant alive.