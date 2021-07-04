Previous
Red, White, and Blue by erikawd
9 / 365

Red, White, and Blue

Happy 4th of July to my fellow Americans! I was eating brunch at a place across the street and saw this photogenic building. It just so happened that the colors go well with the holiday. DC architecture is so lovely
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Erika

@erikawd
Environmentalist and sustainable development specialist by profession. My career has allowed me to travel the world and I mostly only used my DSLR while traveling,...
