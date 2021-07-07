Previous
Flowers 2: Hydrangea by erikawd
Flowers 2: Hydrangea

I was trying to figure out how to capture the sheer mass of flowers on the hydrangeas bushes in my backyard without having it be a boring picture. I hope this one does the trick.
Erika

Environmentalist and sustainable development specialist by profession. My career has allowed me to travel the world and I mostly only used my DSLR while traveling,...
