12 / 365
Flowers 2: Hydrangea
I was trying to figure out how to capture the sheer mass of flowers on the hydrangeas bushes in my backyard without having it be a boring picture. I hope this one does the trick.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
Erika
@erikawd
Environmentalist and sustainable development specialist by profession. My career has allowed me to travel the world and I mostly only used my DSLR while traveling,...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
6th July 2021 7:42am
Tags
iphone
flowers
macro
hydrangeas
