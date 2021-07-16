Previous
Viola! Fiola! by erikawd
21 / 365

Viola! Fiola!

Took my husband to a nice restaurant for his birthday. The food itself looked like art.
16th July 2021

Erika

@erikawd
Environmentalist and sustainable development specialist by profession. My career has allowed me to travel the world and I mostly only used my DSLR while traveling,...
