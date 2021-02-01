Previous
Next
Tallying the cookies by erinf
2 / 365

Tallying the cookies

After an enormous amount of snowfall, Bella spent the morning organizing and double checking her GS cookie sales! She sold over 300 boxes! She loves color coded charts :)
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Photo-a-day

@erinf
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise