Reminiscing by erinr
3 / 365

Reminiscing

Another day in stage 3a lockdown has got me looking through photos of my New York and Canada trip in feb/March right before all this started.
This was taken in Montreal Canada
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Erin R

@erinr
I’m Erin, from Melbourne Australia. I did this project a few years ago and loved it. Since 2020 seems to be all about covid I...
