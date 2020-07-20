Previous
New way of life by erinr
5 / 365

New way of life

With masks compulsory from Thursday we were lucky enough to get these made for us
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Erin R

@erinr
I’m Erin, from Melbourne Australia. I did this project a few years ago and loved it. Since 2020 seems to be all about covid I...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

