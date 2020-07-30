Previous
Fashion by erinr
15 / 365

Fashion

Another added accessory at work, face shields. Cases are now 723 😢😭😡
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Erin R

@erinr
I'm Erin, an oncology nurse from Melbourne Australia.
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
I heard today was a terrible day down there. Stay safe Erin.
July 30th, 2020  
