Strange moon by erinr
17 / 365

Strange moon

Last night we had this weird ring around the moon, thought it looked good although not the best photography
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Erin R

@erinr
I’m Erin, an oncology nurse from Melbourne Australia. Im keen to get into this yearly project and improve my photography skills. I will be mainly...
