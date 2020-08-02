Sign up
18 / 365
Miniature horses
I see these miniature horses when I walk the dog. Today they were trying to get their heads over the fence for pats
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
Erin R
@erinr
I'm Erin, an oncology nurse from Melbourne Australia. Im keen to get into this yearly project and improve my photography skills.
18
photos
3
followers
9
following
4% complete
View this month »
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
