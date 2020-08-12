Sign up
28 / 365
Retarding basin
I’m so lucky that this retarding basin/ dog park is within 5 km of my house so I can still exercise here. My dog is happy too
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
1
0
Erin R
@erinr
I’m Erin, an oncology nurse from Melbourne Australia. Im keen to get into this yearly project and improve my photography skills. I will be mainly...
28
photos
7
followers
14
following
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
12th August 2020 9:32am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
iso
PhylM-S
ace
In all of this craziness we seem to pause and appreciate more so what we may have taken for granted before. I am glad you and the pup have such a nice respite so close. Lovely.
August 12th, 2020
