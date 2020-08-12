Previous
Retarding basin by erinr
28 / 365

Retarding basin

I’m so lucky that this retarding basin/ dog park is within 5 km of my house so I can still exercise here. My dog is happy too
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Erin R

PhylM-S ace
In all of this craziness we seem to pause and appreciate more so what we may have taken for granted before. I am glad you and the pup have such a nice respite so close. Lovely.
August 12th, 2020  
