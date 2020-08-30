Previous
Spoonville by erinr
Spoonville

Kids and maybe adults have been making these to brighten up people’s day during isolation. This one was in the park I walked yesterday
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Erin R

@erinr
I'm Erin, an oncology nurse from Melbourne Australia.
Photo Details

Valerina
Very lovely scene. That's for sure will make people smile.
August 30th, 2020  
