50 / 365
Kirra
Had to take miss Kirra to the vet today as one of her pupils had become enlarged. The vet is not sure why, hoping it’s nothing sinister
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
Erin R
I’m Erin, an oncology nurse from Melbourne Australia. Im keen to get into this yearly project and improve my photography skills. I will be mainly...
Tags
cat
Kathy A
ace
I hope she will be ok
September 4th, 2020
