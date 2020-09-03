Previous
Kirra by erinr
50 / 365

Kirra

Had to take miss Kirra to the vet today as one of her pupils had become enlarged. The vet is not sure why, hoping it’s nothing sinister
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Erin R

Kathy A ace
I hope she will be ok
September 4th, 2020  
