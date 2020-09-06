Previous
Rotisserie roast by erinr
53 / 365

Rotisserie roast

With not much to do in lockdown, many sundays are spent cooking roasts and sitting by the fire
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

Erin R

I’m Erin, an oncology nurse from Melbourne Australia. Im keen to get into this yearly project and improve my photography skills. I will be mainly...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
That's a cool lookin' stove!
September 6th, 2020  
