Too early for Christmas by erinr
75 / 365

Too early for Christmas

Spotted these guys sitting out the front on our walk this evening
The dog wasn’t sure what to make of it
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

Erin R

ace
@erinr
I’m Erin, an oncology nurse from Melbourne Australia. Im keen to get into this yearly project and improve my photography skills. I will be mainly...
20% complete

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Did someone get kicked out of his house?!
September 28th, 2020  
