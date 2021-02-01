Previous
The beach in b&w by erinr
199 / 365

The beach in b&w

Really changes the look of the beach shooting in black and white
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Erin R

I'm Erin, an oncology nurse from Melbourne Australia. Im keen to get into this yearly project and improve my photography skills.
