Previous
Next
The new building by erinr
200 / 365

The new building

This is a new add on for the hospital I work for
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Erin R

ace
@erinr
I’m Erin, an oncology nurse from Melbourne Australia. Im keen to get into this yearly project and improve my photography skills. I will be mainly...
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise