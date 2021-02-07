Sign up
Previous
Next
207 / 365
My happy place
Sunday night yin yoga, a good way to end the week
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
Erin R
@erinr
I'm Erin, an oncology nurse from Melbourne Australia. Im keen to get into this yearly project and improve my photography skills.
212
26
48
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
202
4
203
204
5
205
206
207
blackandwhite
,
for2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Really nice in b/w, looks like a beautiful spot!
February 7th, 2021
