Chemo conquerors

Got these biscuits from a patient who had finished treatment
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Erin R

How really sweet. We have been through this when my hubby had stage 4 non-gonadal seminoma and he was so skinny by the time they diagnosed it that I thought I would lose him. I can not begin to tell you how grateful we were for the nurses and staff that helped us through. He is 20 years free from it. So we have a happy end to that. We thank them and all of you.
February 12th, 2021  
These are really lovely.
February 12th, 2021  
