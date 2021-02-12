Sign up
Previous
Next
211 / 365
Chemo conquerors
Got these biscuits from a patient who had finished treatment
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
2
0
Erin R
ace
@erinr
I'm Erin, an oncology nurse from Melbourne Australia. Im keen to get into this yearly project and improve my photography skills.
216
photos
26
followers
47
following
57% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
12th February 2021 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
for2021
Shutterbug
ace
How really sweet. We have been through this when my hubby had stage 4 non-gonadal seminoma and he was so skinny by the time they diagnosed it that I thought I would lose him. I can not begin to tell you how grateful we were for the nurses and staff that helped us through. He is 20 years free from it. So we have a happy end to that. We thank them and all of you.
February 12th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
These are really lovely.
February 12th, 2021
