213 / 365
Another cat
Bought this little treasure at a market stall in Koh Samui Thailand.
One day I might be able to get back there
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
Erin R
ace
@erinr
I’m Erin, an oncology nurse from Melbourne Australia. Im keen to get into this yearly project and improve my photography skills. I will be mainly...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
13th February 2021 5:28pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
for2021
