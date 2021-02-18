Previous
Next
Anzac memorial by erinr
218 / 365

Anzac memorial

Took this at an Anzac exhibition in New Zealand a couple of years ago. He looks very lifelike
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Erin R

ace
@erinr
I’m Erin, an oncology nurse from Melbourne Australia. Im keen to get into this yearly project and improve my photography skills. I will be mainly...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So clear and as you say lifelike.
February 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise