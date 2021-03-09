Previous
Orange by erinr
237 / 365

Orange

Went for a walk and could not spot anything orange. So this ball of wool will have to do
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Erin R

ace
@erinr
I'm Erin, an oncology nurse from Melbourne Australia.
Kathy A ace
It’s a lovely orange too
March 10th, 2021  
