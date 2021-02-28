Previous
Next
For2021 challenge by erinr
9 / 365

For2021 challenge

I stepped out of my comfort zone for this and actually enjoyed shooting in black and white
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

Erin R

ace
@erinr
I’m Erin, an oncology nurse from Melbourne Australia. Im keen to get into this yearly project and improve my photography skills. I will be mainly...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Looks great Erin!
February 28th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful month of b&w.
February 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise