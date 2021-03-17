Sign up
Previous
Next
11 / 365
Doggo
When the doggo makes you feel bad for making him wear the cone of shame
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
2
1
Erin R
ace
@erinr
I’m Erin, an oncology nurse from Melbourne Australia. Im keen to get into this yearly project and improve my photography skills. I will be mainly...
PhylM-S
ace
He does look a little put out as if he’s ready to give you what for if he wasn’t so exasperated! Lol
March 17th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Poor doggo!
March 17th, 2021
