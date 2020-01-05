Previous
На белом фоне. by ermoshkin
На белом фоне.

Сегодня опять день выдался пасмурным,а ветер отменил запланированную на сегодня рыбалку.Эти объекты что на фото сфотографировал на улице возле дома когда собирались на прогулку.
5th January 2020

@ermoshkin
