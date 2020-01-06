Previous
Рыбаки. by ermoshkin
8 / 365

Рыбаки.

День выдался пасмурным.С самого раннего утра ушел на рыбалку,на р.Иртыш.Что то нынешний зимний сезон не радует в основном ловится хозяин р.Иртыш,ерш.
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
