Так заканчивался день сегодня. by ermoshkin
11 / 365

Так заканчивался день сегодня.

С утра планировал сходить пофотографировать восход,но пасмурное утро не позволило этого сделать.Правда закат исправил это дело.
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
