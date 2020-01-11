Previous
Одинокая береза на закате. by ermoshkin
13 / 365

Одинокая береза на закате.

С утра был небольшой морозец,но днем ближе к обеду на термометре показывало -10.Вечером сходили прогуляться на местную речку где и сфотографировал одинокую березу.
11th January 2020

Ермошкин

@ermoshkin


