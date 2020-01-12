Previous
Воробьи. by ermoshkin
14 / 365

Воробьи.

С утра был небольшой снег,ближе к обеду не надолго выглянуло солнышко,а на вечер опять стало пасмурно.Из за пасмурности и фото получилось серым.
12th January 2020

@ermoshkin
