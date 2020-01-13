Previous
Воробьи и рябина. by ermoshkin
Воробьи и рябина.

Утро было пасмурным,днем временами пробивалось солнышко.Как раз в такое время и сфотографировал ворбьишек у соседской кормушки на рябине.
@ermoshkin
