Ремонтные работы. by ermoshkin
17 / 365

Ремонтные работы.

Сегодня весь день идет снег и весь день без воды.Причиной отсутствия воды стала замена старых труб на полиэтиленовую.Эти ремонтные работы запечатлены на фото.
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

@ermoshkin
