Соцветие пижмы.
Соцветие пижмы.

Утром было -16 и ясно,ближе к обеду стало пасмурно а к вечеру усилился ветер.Занимался домашними делами и выйдя на улицу увидел это соцветие в снегу решил его сфотографировать.
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
