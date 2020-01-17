Previous
Под яром. by ermoshkin
19 / 365

Под яром.

Ночью была метель,а утром немного успокоилась,а с обеда пошел снег.Сходил на речку пока небыло снега прогуляться и там сфотографировал наносы под яром после ночной метели.
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
