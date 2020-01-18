Previous
Капель января. by ermoshkin
Капель января.

Утро было ясным с небольшим морозцом -16.День посвятил борьбе со снегом после вчерашнего снегопада.Проходя мимо теплицы показалось что упала капля,оказалось зрение не подвело.Взяв фотоаппарат запечатлел этот момент.
