Уходящий день на крещение. by ermoshkin
21 / 365

Уходящий день на крещение.

Поздравляю со светлым празднимом Крещения! Желаю, чтобы в вашем доме всегда жила любовь, на столе был и хлеб, и соль, а в душе покой, мир, вера и добро.


19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
