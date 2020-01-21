Previous
Next
Сосенки да березы. by ermoshkin
23 / 365

Сосенки да березы.

Утро было пасмурным и день тоже,температура днем была -8.С обеда съездил в район отвез в районный музей свои работы.На обратном пути приглянулись эти сосенки,которые на фото.
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise